Gowran Park is the place to be tomorrow (Thursday) for one of the most exciting fixtures in the Irish racing calendar, the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase.

The meeting is always eagerly anticipated for its top class national hunt hurdle and chase races, headlined by the Thyestes Chase. The feature race is at 3pm, supported by six other races on the day, including the Grade 2 Galmoy Hurdle.

It looks like the weather is going to do the event a favour too this year, with little or no rain forecast today or tomorrow. The going is expected to be yielding to soft for the hurdle course and soft for the chase course.

The Kilkenny venue is looking as good as ever for the big day. The entrance has recently been renovated, along with the main ladies and gents’ bathrooms. The parade rink is also in superb condition having been re-laid.

Tomorrow, there will be the full pavillion downstairs, while the middle floor will have live music and entertainment, and there will be a Christy Moore tribute on the ground floor.

“It's the first time we've put live music on the ground floor straight after racing,” said Mr Scally.

“We're hoping that when racing finishes you'll hold on there for an hour, let people fizzle out, and we should have a really good evenings racing. It's just one of those days – it's a day when people take the Friday off work, come here and let their hair down and enjoy themselves.”

Local trainer Willie Mullins has entered a number of horses, including the favourite for the race, 5/1 shot The Crafty Butcher.

GATES OPEN

Courtesy buses will be running from Kilkenny City and Carlow town. Gates at Gowran open at 11am with the first race going to post at 12.50pm.

Tickets are available at Gowran Park on the day, priced at €20 for adults and €15 for OAP/students.