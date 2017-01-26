Participants required for The Consuming Project in Kilkenny

A community collaboration exploring our relationship with fashion and the impact it has on our lives and environment will get underway next week.

The project is being spearheaded by theatre maker and artist, Ita Morrissey and is supported by arts collective, Open Circle and The Arts Council of Ireland.

“This will be a community-based collaboration and will consist of discussions, workshops and artist performances,” said Ms Morrissey.

She explained that the initial stage will involve discussion-based workshops held at Barnstorm Theatre at 7pm on January 30. She is inviting a wide and diverse range of people to get involved and no experience is necessary.

“The workshops will explore our relationship with fast fashion and the cost that has both on ourselves and the environment,” she added.

The next stage will involve the making and creation of costumes in a conscious way. We will be looking at recycling and upcyling garments, I want this to be a zero waste project.”

A number of professional artists, including a textile artist, will also be involved in the project and participants will be asked to help devise a performance which will take place in mid May. No experience is required and participation in the project is free.

According to Shelia Jordan of Open Circle this presents a great opportunity to get to know new people.

“I would encourage past and present members of Open Circle to get involved but this is very much an open invitation and we want to hear from people from all backgrounds,” she added.

For more information email opencirclearts@gmail.com or call (087) 7957515. The first workshop will take place at The Barn on Church Lane on January 30 at 7pm.