Champagne West wows the crowd at Gowran with Thyestes win

Champagne West defied a monster 11st 7lb handicap to cruise home to Thyestes glory at Gowran Park this afternoon.

Trainer Henry de Bromhead recorded his first-ever Thyestes win, 25 years to the day after his father did so at the Kilkenny venue with Grand Habit. It continues de Bromhead’s hugely successful season so far.

The Gordon Elliot-trained Ucello Conti came in second place, while Bonny Kate narrowly beat Pleasant Company to third place.