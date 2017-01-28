Reeling In the Showband Years returns to Watergate

The Ronan Collins Showband Show “Reeling In the Showband Years” has been a smash hit for the past 7 years, and we are delighted to say it returns once again to The Watergate Theatre on Thursday, February 2. Tickets are now on sale at 056 776 1674 and www.watergatetheatre.ie

It was a complete sell out last year right around the country and booking will be heavy, so get your tickets fast!

And we think this could be the very best line up yet!

RTE’s Ronan Collins is Host and Compare.

Red Hurley A living Legend of showbiz for the past 40 years will be part of it.

His great, big soaring voice has captivated audiences since he hit the stage With The Nevada Showband. Still a major force in Irish showbiz. Hear “Love is all” and many more of his greatest hits.

Gina from The Champions. Quite simply the biggest female vocalist of the Showband era.

Her smash hit songs will all be included.

Ronan Collins sings his renowned tributes to The Great Joe Dolan and Dickie Rock and much more!

Gregory from The Cadets. Gregory has been living in Canada for many years now and has had a great musical career there. He is delighted to be coming home for this tour. A great character, and a very funny man. His version of “The Laughing Policeman” brings the house down.

Also his smash hit “More Than Yesterday” is played on radio all the time