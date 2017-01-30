Weather halts Irish Community Air Ambulance demonstration

The Irish Community Air Ambulance (ICAA) was scheduled to land in Nowlan Park and Inistioge GAA Grounds but due to cloud cover and weather issues, it was unable.

The purpose of the visit was to bring attention to the service and promote the current plan to launch a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) which will serve the southwest and east of Ireland. The service will have a qualified doctor on board which will provide a life-saving treatment within the first hour.

ICAA is a service which is operated by Irish Community Rapid Response, an innovative charity that was set up 10 years ago to deliver professional pre-hospital and A&E care via a voluntary network of doctors and medical professionals.

The HEMS service will begin operation during the summer months and will work coincide with the Irish Community Rapid Response and the National Ambulance service. The service, however, is entirely funded by the community and ICAA are in need of donations to keep the service running and further expand its service.

Visit www.communityairambulance.ie to help donate to the service and find out more details on their life-saving work.