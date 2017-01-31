Gardai seek public assistance in search for Kilkenny woman

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 42 year old Aoife Petrani, who was last seen in Dublin a week ago.

Aoife failed to return to her home at St. Patricks Gate, Outrath Rd, Kilkenny from her work in Dublin on January 24, 2017.

The last known sighting of Aoife was at The Aishling Hotel, Parkgate St, Dublin 8 on the January 28 2017. She is described as being 5' 7" in height, broad build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are concerned for Aoife’s welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000 the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.