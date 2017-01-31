Deaths in Kilkenny, January 31, 2017

The late Ned Fenlon

The death has occurred of Edward( Ned ) Fenlon, Coolroe, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, children Deidre, Eamonn, Siobhan and Ciara, grandchildren, cousins Breda, Dawn, Paddy, Dolly and family. Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 4pm to 9pm on Tuesday. Funeral to arrive at Duiske Abbey for Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday followed by burial afterwards in Calvery Cemetery.

The late William Ryan

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Ryan, Mullaunattina, Urlingford, Kilkenny.

Peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Statia. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Brigid Fitzpatrick (Ballyroan) and Mary Maher (Loughmore), brothers-in-law Michael and Tom, nieces and nephews Richard, Thomas and Emily Maher, Michelle, Kevin and Eamon Fitzpatrick, aunt Mary Fennelly, relatives and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Tuesday evening from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Graine arriving at 7 30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Anna Walsh

The death has occurred of Anna Walsh (née Cleary), Clogga, Mooncoin, Kilkenny / Rockcorry, Monaghan.

Wife of the late Richard. Deeply regretted by her loving family Alison, Peter, Tina and Susan, sister Mary, brothers Frank, Peadar and Eugene, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow on Tuesday from 5.00pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Arriving on Wednesday morning at The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial after in the new cemetery. Family flowers only please.