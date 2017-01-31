Plans for upgrade of Callan's fairgreen go on public display

Proposals to redevelop the Fairgreen in Callan have gone on public display for local people to have their input.

The area has been a target for some anti-social behaviour and road traffic issues at times over the years. Councillors have long been calling for works to be done, and the proposed regeneration has been welcomed by them.

The plans include the upgrading of the existing amenities in the area including playground equipment, and the extension of the play area. It's also proposed to provide an 'Age Active Area and Passive Recreation Zone'.

Traffic management measures, including the introduction of a one-way system, formalised parking areas, slow signage, and speed ramps are envisaged. The proposals also involve new street lights, new footpaths/walking track, the resurfacing of existing roads and parking areas.

There are also plans to re-open access out onto Lower Green Lane, upgrade the existing entrance at Lower Green Lane, and create a new exit point from the GAA grounds. Hard and soft landscaping are also part of the development.

Plans and particulars of the proposed development are currently available for inspection until March 3 of this year at the Callan Area Office, Prologue in Callan and at County Hall, John Street in Kilkenny City.

Submissions or observations, clearly marked 'Fairgreen Regneration Project', be made in writing to Tim Butler, Director of Services, Kilkenny County Council, John Street, Kilkenny.