Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon in the running for top gong

Artists from Oscar-nominated animation studio, Cartoon Saloon will travel to Los Angeles this week to attend the prestigious Annie Awards.

The awards ceremony, is considered to be the Oscars of the animation industry. Lily Bernard, Maurice Joyce and Davey Moore will attend the ceremony which takes place this Saturday. It is the second time that the pre-school TV show has been nominated at the Annies.

Puffin Rock - The First Snow - Episode: 59 is nominated for Outstanding Achievement, Production Design in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production. It is also nominated for Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children and for Outstanding Achievement, Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production. The series is a co-production between Cartoon Saloon, Dog Ears and Penguin Random House.

Puffin Rock follows a family of lovable puffins living on a wild and beautiful Irish island. Young puffling, Oona, and her brother, Baba, explore the island with their friends and their stories are filled with laughter and adventure. Puffin Rock has an educational tone, appealing to 2-6 year olds and their parents. As narrator, Chris O’Dowd adds an extra sprinkle of comedy, mixing amusing observations with interesting facts about the wildlife of the island.

Puffin Rock’s first season aired to rave reviews on RTE Jr, Nick Jr and Netflix along with ABC Australia, STV Sweden, DR Denmark, NRK Norway, RUV Iceland. Puffin Rock picked up two awards at Kidscreen in Miami for Best New Animated Series and Best Preschool Series as well as a Royal Television Society NI Award for Best Children’s Animation and was nominated at last years’ Annie awards for Best Music and Best Production Design.