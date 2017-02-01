Dr Fergus Heffernan makes a rare and welcome presentation in his native Kilkenny

Internationally known psychologist Dr. Fergus Heffernan returns to Kilkenny next week for a rare speaking event in his native city.

His presentation, entitled “The Blue Zone, the Key to Resilience”, will bring you on a fascinating journey on how the mind controls the brain at St Fiacre’s Church, Loughboy, Kilkenny at 8 pm on Wednesday, February 8. Admission is €10 and tickets will be available at the door

Using new cutting edge neuroscience in a fun way, Dr. Heffernan will highlight how each one of us can have a fulfilling and personal working life by having a better understanding of what happens in our heads and how we can tap into our own potential.

The Blue Zone

Showing us how we can live in “The Blue Zone” Dr. Heffernan, who regularly contributes to national and local media and makes presentations to some of the world’s leading public and private businesses, will lead us to uncover, discover and recover our lives and to become more resilient in dealing with life’s difficult situations.

During the evening the very popular and accessible speaker who is well known for his presentations to school management, teachers, parents, and pupils, will show new and exciting ways of teaching emotional intelligence to children by helping them to self-regulate their own emotions.

Dr. Heffernan has been described by those who have attended his talks as “a wonderful speaker” whose presentations are “powerful and life changing”. Others have said his talks are “well worth hearing” and that he should “keep on voicing his truth… it is well worth hearing”.

Tickets will be available at the door. All proceeds will go to the Carlow/Kilkenny Group of The Irish Pilgrimage Trust who bring local children with special needs to Lourdes each Easter.