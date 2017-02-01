Deaths in Kilkenny, February 1, 2017

The late John Kirwan

The death has occurred of John Kirwan St. Jude's, Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare and Gowran, Kilkenny.



Formerly of Lower Grange, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny. Brother of the Late Eleanor Kirwan. Sadly missed by his loving son Dan, daughter Joan, grandchildren Sarah, Amy and Peter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Arriving at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge at 5-30pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.30am followed by Cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 12-30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in Church.

The late Billy Bergin

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Bergin Dunmore, Kilkenny, Christchurch, New Zealand and formerly of Dunmore, Kilkenny on 30th January 2017, peacefully in Christchurch. William (Billy), sadly missed by his wife Winnie and family in New Zealand and his nephews, nieces and friends in Kilkenny.

Funeral will take place on Friday, 3rd February, at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Christchurch.