Kilkenny film festival will have you running for the hills

Hill walkers have known this for years, that the hills and mountains of Carlow and Kilkenny can rejuvenate the soul, but trail runners are fast catching up.

More and more people running on our way-marked routes and through our forests and mountain areas. Some fantastic trails in the South Leinster region are Mullachreelan Woods, Brandon Hill, Blackstairs Mountains, Kilbrannish, Durrow Woodlands, Castlecomer Discovery park, Mount Leinster and the Barrow Way.

These are a few of the breathtaking places that trail runners frequent.

If you are out walking you might see them running by you, defying gravity, flying over the ground. Or they might be taking in the view, waiting for those coming behind, even having a quick cup of tea.

Many trail runners punctuate their year with mountain races, adventure racing. A few even take on the extreme events both at home and abroad. Others just do it for fun and the personal challenge it provides.

If your heart starts fluttering at the idea of freedom, fun and adventure then trail running might be for you.

To start, all you need is a pair of runners and an adventurous heart. A good sense of humour helps but is not essential. Trail running is a wonderful way to meet fellow adventurers, get fit and push out the boundaries of what you think is possible. There are a variety of types of terrain and distances, you can decide for yourself which will suit your level of fitness.

South Leinster Trail Runners is a network of trail running enthusiasts in counties Carlow Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford, Laois and Tipperary that run on trails most weekends. Check out the South Leinster Trail Runners Facebook page. For the younger runners check out Trail Kids.

If you would like to find out more, come along to the first trail running film festival

Trails in Motion happening in Langton's, The Set Theatre, Kilkenny on February 19.

Evening includes guest speakers who will talk about trail running in Ireland and around the world. You'll see a fantastic mix of inspirational short films from US, UK, Switzerland, Spain and Iceland. Booking essential.

For more information contact cmacdonnell@sportireland.ie To book http://www.trailkids.ie/bookings/trails-in-motion-film-festival-2017/

Tickets €10; €20 Family.