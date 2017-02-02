Business leaders and sports legends enthral all as New York beckons

Almost 500 attended the ‘Leadership in Sport, Lessons for Business’ networking event which was held to raise funds for the new national hurling centre at St Kieran's College in Kilkenny.

Leaders in the national business community turned up to hear the inside story from hurling and sports legends, along with other business people.

Run in association with Newstalk at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin, further events are planned for New York and London.

It was targetted at businesses hoping to build up high performance teams as guest speakers shared their perspectives and discussed their focus, passion and drive, as well as the attributes they deem necessary in order to achieve success and importantly to repeat that success. Guest MC for the evening was Kilkenny's own Bobby Kerr.