Kilkenny's Dara Quane flying the flag for Irish food in the USA

Dara Quane from Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny is in New York as one of 20 Bord Bia Marketing Fellows representing leading Irish and international food, drink and horticultural brands in overseas markets.

The programme, run in conjunction with UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, supports the growth of the Irish food, drink and horticultural industry on a global scale, while honing the strategic business development, marketing and professional skills of the participants.

Dara completed his Leaving Certificate at Kilkenny College before moving to Scotland where he graduated with a degree in Marketing Management & French from Edinburgh University. After graduating he secured a place on the graduate scheme at Tesco Bank where he worked in brand management and digital marketing roles. He then worked as an international online marketing executive for Tesco in London before applying for the Fellowship programme.

“For quite some time I had wanted to change lanes in my career as a marketer and I felt the Bord Bia Marketing Fellowship was the ideal opportunity to do so. I always had an interest and passion for the Irish food and drink industry, and felt that it was by far one of strongest offerings we as a country have on the world stage. Furthermore, the opportunity to continue my education in the form of a MSc in international marketing practice in UCD Smurfit, and apply that education in real time, on the job in New York was second to none,” said Dara.