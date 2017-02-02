Making a stand for rural Ireland ICMSA on threatened closure of Kilkenny vet laboratory

Making a stand for rural Ireland. That's how the county chairman of farmers' group, ICMSA described the organisation's protest outside the Regional Veterinary Laboratory on the Hebron Road, Kilkenny this morning.

Mr John Robinson from Callan said he and others members of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA) wanted to meet the Department of Agriculture's 'Review Team' which is visiting this morning and to explain to them the importance of the facility and what its closure will mean to farmers.

The review team will decide whether or not the facility - which serves the whole south east region, will remain open or close its doors with the loss of a number of local jobs.