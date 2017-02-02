Kilkenny Rotary hands over huge cheque to Home Care team after mega fundraising drive

Kilkenny Rotary Club has just handed over a cheque for almost €20,000 to the Carlow-Kilkenny Home Care Team, following a huge fundraising effort in recent weeks.

Rotary members and volunteers collected for over 150 hours in three locations in Kilkenny over Christmas, including SuperValu Loughboy, Market Cross Shopping Centre, and McCarthy’s EuroSpar, Newpark Shopping Centre.

As always, the public of Kilkenny were extremely generous, and current Rotary President Brendan Roberts expressed the club’s sincere thanks for all donations received.

At a recent presentation lunch, Dr Ian Wilson – who founded the Home Care Team – thanked Kilkenny Rotary Club for the large donation. He said it contributed significantly to the cost of the specialised care provided by the dedicated Home Care Team nurses to terminally ill patients throughout Carlow and Kilkenny.

Founded in 1989, the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team provides support and medical services to terminally ill patients, to allow then to remain at home in the care of their families. While the Home Care Team is funded to some extent by the HSE, it is a voluntary organisation that relies heavily on donations from the public to allow the continued provision of these vital services.