Kilkenny's stunning new museum on course to open at end of month

Kilkenny’s new Medieval Mile Museum is expected to open to the public at the end of this month, all going to plan.

Following an extensive five-year excavation, renovation and construction on the site of the 13th century St Mary’s church and graveyard, the museum is now virtually complete. Exhibiting an immense treasure trove of artefacts, fine examples of medieval sculpture and Renaissance tombs, it will be a highlight of any visit to Kilkenny.

New and interactive technology also plays a big part of the tour, while the stunning Kilkenny Room provides a jaw-dropping view over the city, which few living people will have ever seen before.