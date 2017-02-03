Deaths In Kilkenny, February 3 2017

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Lyons. From Firoda, Ballinakill, Laois / Castlecomer, Kilkenny

Paddy passed away suddenly on Tuesday 2 February. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister Nora, brothers John and Bill, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at this home from 2pm on Saturday. Vigil Prayers & Rosary on Saturday night at 8.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Sunday at 1pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Funeral Mass at 2pm.

Paddy will be laid to rest following Mass in the adjoining cemetery.