140 jobs created in Kilkenny as new animation studio opens

A new animation studio will open in Kilkenny studio creating 140 jobs.

Lighthouse Studios, a new animation studio is being launched through a partnership between Kilkenny’s Oscar-nominated animation studio, Cartoon Saloon and Canada’s Mercury Filmworks

The studio, which will employ 140 people, will develop animated children’s and family television entertainment, for multiplatform global distribution.

The official announcement will be made at a reception at Langton House Hotel by Minister for Jobs Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor later today.

