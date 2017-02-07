Deaths in Kilkenny, February 8, 2017

The late Terry Longergan

The death has occurred of Terry Lonergan, Cloghabrody Heights, Thomastown, Kilkenny.

Terry died peacefully on Sunday at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. He was formerly from Maudlin St, Thomastown where his family lived for many years. Deeply regretted by his sister, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Mortuary, Thomastown from 6 o clock on Tuesday with rosary there at 7 o clock. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o clock at St Columba's Hospital Chapel followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown.