Public asked to get involved in council's tourism strategy and work programme

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Matt Doran is calling on anyone interested in tourism in Kilkenny City or county to attend one of the forthcoming workshops hosted by the council to develop a ‘Tourism Strategy and Work Programme’ for the next five years.

This strategy will shape the future direction of the council’s tourism investment and support for the sector, aligning key objectives with goals already identified at national, regional and local level as defined by the Local Economic and Community Plan. Tourism is a key sector contributing to the economic viability of our future, and the priorities outlined in local authority tourism policies are vital to provide the necessary environment and infrastructure to grow this important industry.

Running from 2017-2022, the Tourism Strategy and Work Programme will underpin the councils’ support for the tourism industry and the local authority wants you to be a part of this process. These workshops will agree the actions and objectives underpinning Kilkenny’s Tourism strategy.

The work programme for the next five years will fundamentally influence all aspects of council support including ways to grow visitor numbers and create jobs.

The ensuing tourism statement of Strategy and Work Programme will be formally adopted by the council and will define the industry’s vision, goals and objectives for tourism going forward.

Speaking about the strategy Brian Tyrrell encouraged active engagement by stakeholders to engage and share thoughts on all related areas such as capacity, competitiveness, marketing and communications.

A workshop will be held this Friday, February 10 in the Community Hall in Castlecomer from 11am -1pm. Separate consultation will take place on Monday, February 13 in the ‘Rising Sun’ Mullinavat at 11am.