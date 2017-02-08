Deaths in Kilkenny, February 8, 2016

The late Lorraine Young

The death has occurred of Lorraine Young, Kells Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 7th February 2017, peacefully, at her home, in the loving care of her family, beloved daughter of Dom and Breda and much loved sister of Maria and Valerie, sadly missed by her parents and sisters, brother-in-law Jim, her best friend Geraldine, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4 o'clock on Wednesday with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Service on Thursday afternoon at 1.30 o'clock in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation box at house.

The late Sean (Seanie) Fitzpatrick



The death has occurred of Sean (Seanie) Fitzpatrick 49 Collins Park, Callan, Kilkenny.

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday, 7th February 2017. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Michael and Nicholas, sisters Anne, Mary and Peg, his niece Catherine, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Wednesday 8th February from 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late John Saunders



The death has occurred of John (Sean) Saunders, Ardkeen Village, Waterford City, Waterford / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Noeleen and much loved father of Cormac and Niamh. Sadly missed by his family, brother Michael,sisters Mary(Crawford),Ann(Dowling), son-in-law Brent, grandchildren Cora and Oran, relatives and friends.

Removal from University Hospital Waterford on Wednesday evening at 6.15 pm to St. Mary's Church Ballygunner, requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Kidney Association.