Winning smiles at Callan Dental

Callan Dental continued their fantastic run of award winning - this time winning out amongst their peers at the Irish Dentistry Awards.

Regular winners at the Kilkenny Business event, these awards were open to all dental practises both in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The award was presented by Mark Barry from ESM Digital Solutions to Dr. Jacqueline Clune, who is principal dentist at Callan Dental who accepted the award on behalf of Callan Dental.

“This award is hugely important to us. We work very hard to deliver the very best in customer care to our patients every day and this award really acknowledges the great work done by the team,”said Dr Clune.

“To be shortlisted alone is a great achievement, but to be selected as winner from a judging panel for your peers in the dental community really means a lot. We are absolutely delighted,” she added.