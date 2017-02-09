Celebrate Valentine's with social event of year at Langton's Kilkenny

Tickets are now available for Mary Harrington's Annual St. Valentine's Night fundraiser.

This is the seventh year of the event which is full of glitz and glamour and one of the most eagerly awaited nights in the Kilkrnny social calendar.

The dinner dance is being held this year on Tuesday 14 February, at the Langton House Hotel, starting at 7.30pm. All proceeds are in aid of Enable Ireland, the O'Neill Centre.

Tickets cost €30 and there will be both a raffle and an auction for revellers. This is a four course meal followed by music from The Uptown Band, followed by a DJ.

The event has raised over €84,000 over the last six years for local charities.

Those who have benefited are the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team, The Irish Wheelchair Association, Kilkenny Branch and this year's recipients, Enable Ireland O'Neill Centre.

Flowers by Lucy have a flower for all the ladies while Specsavers have donated a free eye test for everyone on the night.

Kilkenny City Tours which runs the black and amber train have donated a voucher for everyone on the night. Catch up with a group of friends, bring that special person in your life out to dinner or just come along and help raise much needed funds for a great charity.

Check out Facebook and Twitter for further details. If anyone is unable to attend but would like to help, all donations would be gratefully received.