Gigs galore for Kilkenny Tradfest

Marion Flannery and the team at Kilkenny Tradfest have revealed a jam packed festival programme for March 16 to 19.

The festival, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary has some of the country’s most influential and acclaimed musicians coming to play in the city over the St Patrick’s Day weekend with Bulmers is once again the title sponsor at the festival

Kilkenny Tradfest will showcase the very best of Irish traditional and folk music, in a variety of unique venues across the city including Kilkenny Castle and the newly opened Medieval Mile Museum as well as the stunning St Canice’s Cathedral.

This year’s festival is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with both free and ticketed events, there’s something everyone can enjoy.

The Bulmers Trad Trail is one of the highlights of the festival and features some of the country’s most recognisable musicians, as well as the latest in emerging and local new talent. The Bulmers Trad Trail runs across Kilkenny’s fabulous pubs & venues.

Festival goers can enjoy over 70 FREE Trad Trail gigs over the weekend including, Beoga – Thursday 16th March, Paris Texas, Dermot Byrne, Steve Cooney and Brid Harper – Sunday 19th March, Paris Texas, Nuadán, Thursday 16th, Friday 17th, Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th March, Matt the Millers and much more.

Ticketed gigs on Bulmers Trad Trail feature acts like Heidi Talbot, Sunday 19th March, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre (Tickets €15) and Fourth Moon, Sunday 19th March, Billy Byrnes (Tickets €10).

Fiona Collins Brand Manager with C & C Gleeson said that the company was delighted to support the Trail and Kilkenny Tradfest - “We are always striving to support the customers and businesses in Kilkenny, our neighbouring city, who continue to be so loyal to our locally produced products. We are proud to be a South East company continuing a tradition of brewing which we share with Kilkenny.”

Kilkenny Tradfest, featuring the Bulmers Trad Trail was officially launched last week in Paris Texas, High Street Kilkenny.

Commenting on the 2017 launch, Malcolm Noonan, Kilkenny Tradfest Chairperson said: “We are delighted to reveal the 2017 Kilkenny Tradfest Programme, it gives me great pride to see the festival go from strength to strength each year. This is down to several factors, but mainly because of the hard work and dedication of the team behind the scenes, and the support and enthusiasm we receive locally.”