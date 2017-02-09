Charlie’s fashion extravaganza in aid of Diabetes Ireland



Local teen Charlie Grant is hosting a fashion show to raise funds for Diabetes Ireland.

Charlie who is currently in fifth year in Colaiste Pobail Osraí is hoping to raise money for research into type 1 diabetes which he, his brother, father and uncle all suffer from.

The big-hearted Clara teenager is anxious to play his part in promoting research into the condition.

“I don’t let my diabetes impact on my life. I keep a pretty strict routine. I count my carbs, take my injections and check my blood sugar regularly There have been lots of advances but I want to do my part to progress matters more.,” he said.

The fashion show is being held at the Ormonde Hotel on the February 19 at 4 pm will feature clothes from all over Kilkenny including McDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, High St. Kilkenny, Market Cross Shopping Centre and local boutiques.

The 20 models for the show are all friends and fellow students of Charlie's.

Tickets are €10 and are available at the Diabetic Clinic in Kilkenny, the Ormonde Hotel and from Charlie himself.

Karen Morrisey will MC the night and there will be two musicians performing from Charlie's school. There will also be a raffle on the night with great prizes including a night at the Heritage Hotel with spa treatments, Afternoon Tea at the Ormonde Hotel and a hamper from Sam McCauley Chemist plus much more.

Tickets for the raffle are available on the night for €5