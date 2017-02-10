Gig Guide - What's on around Kilkenny
Wednesday
Happy Feet, Left Bank, 8pm.
Eoin Colfer: My Real Life, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €16/13.
Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s, 8:30pm.
Wandering Souls, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
DJ & late bar, Langton’s.
Thursday
CoderDojo Table Quiz, Billy Byrne’s, 8pm, €20 (table of four).
Bad Poster Girl, Brewery Corner, 9pm.
Karaoke, Biddy Early's, 9pm.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Friday
Curator’s Tour & Exhibition Launch, National Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, 6pm.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Divil The Bit & DJ, Lanigan’s, 9pm.
Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
The Acousticats & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
The Pearly Whites, Left Bank, 10pm.
Saturday
Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Bar.
Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Callback Theatre Company: Fred & Alice, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €14/11.
Frightened Rabbit & Eve Belle, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €18.50.
Samaritans Fundraising Night, Village Inn, 9pm, €5.
Saturday MixUp, Left Bank, 9pm.
Over 25s Club, Marble City Bar.
DJ OB1, Biddy Early’s.
Karaoke, PV's Bar, Kilford Arms Hotel, 9pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Sunday
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
Monday
Games Night, Billy Byrnes.
Uturn & DJs, Lanigan’s, 8pm.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.
Tuesday
Taco Tuesday, Billy Byrne’s, 6pm.
Kilkenny Valentine Night Dinner, Langton’s, 7pm, €30.
Bad Poster Girl, Brewery Corner, 9pm.
Wandering Souls, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9:30pm.
Trad-a-Various, Statham's, Pembroke Kilkenny, 10:30pm.
Nightclub, Langton’s.
Any day
Exhibition: Global Irish Design Challenge, National Craft Gallery, from Friday to May 1.
Exhibition: Personae, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to February 26.
Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads page for full details.
