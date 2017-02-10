Gig Guide - What's on around Kilkenny

Wednesday

Happy Feet, Left Bank, 8pm.

Eoin Colfer: My Real Life, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €16/13.

Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s, 8:30pm.

Wandering Souls, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

DJ & late bar, Langton’s.

Thursday

CoderDojo Table Quiz, Billy Byrne’s, 8pm, €20 (table of four).

Bad Poster Girl, Brewery Corner, 9pm.

Karaoke, Biddy Early's, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Friday

Curator’s Tour & Exhibition Launch, National Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, 6pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Divil The Bit & DJ, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

The Acousticats & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

The Pearly Whites, Left Bank, 10pm.

Saturday

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Bar.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Callback Theatre Company: Fred & Alice, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €14/11.

Frightened Rabbit & Eve Belle, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €18.50.

Samaritans Fundraising Night, Village Inn, 9pm, €5.

Saturday MixUp, Left Bank, 9pm.

Over 25s Club, Marble City Bar.

DJ OB1, Biddy Early’s.

Karaoke, PV's Bar, Kilford Arms Hotel, 9pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Sunday

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Games Night, Billy Byrnes.

Uturn & DJs, Lanigan’s, 8pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday, Billy Byrne’s, 6pm.

Kilkenny Valentine Night Dinner, Langton’s, 7pm, €30.

Bad Poster Girl, Brewery Corner, 9pm.

Wandering Souls, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9:30pm.

Trad-a-Various, Statham's, Pembroke Kilkenny, 10:30pm.

Nightclub, Langton’s.

Any day

Exhibition: Global Irish Design Challenge, National Craft Gallery, from Friday to May 1.

Exhibition: Personae, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to February 26.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads page for full details.