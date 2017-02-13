Public Information Evening for Barrow Walkway in Graignamanagh

Waterways Ireland are hosting information evenings on the Barrow Walkway projects.

The meeting will take place this Tuesday 14 to Friday 17 in the Scouts Hall, Graignamanagh. The evening will start at 3 pm and continue onto 7 pm.. The meeting will feature talks from Waterways engineers and environmental staff who will be working on the project.

Waterways hope the evening will clear any doubt or uncertainty amongst the public and will feature marketing staff who will be able to inform and discuss with the public of the impact the upgrade will have on recreation, community events, and tourism.

Works on the grassy footpath have begun, to make it a hard surface for cyclists. The project, however, is not agreed by most of the public and it has faced backlash from various groups.