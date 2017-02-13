210 Kilkenny households to take part in National Household Travel Survey

The National Travel Authority (NTA) has announced that they will start their national household travel survey this year and are targeting over 6000 households throughout the country. With 210 of those being Kilkenny households in both the city and country.

The survey consists of a three-day travel diary and a questionnaire that will ask questions like,

Have you changed your travel behaviour as the economy moved from recession into economic recovery?

Are more Kilkenny children using scooters or bikes to travel to school than in 2012?

With traffic congestion increasing, have you started using a bike on a daily basis as a main form of transport?

Are you using one of the “bike schemes” in Kilkenny?

NTA spokesperson Barry Colleary said that the outcome of the survey will be linked to the 2016 census and the results "will help the NTA to build a better picture of travel patterns in Kilkenny and all over Ireland and inform public debate and policy decision making,”

Kilkenny households being surveyed will receive a letter from the Amárach Research, who are working the NTA, informing them that they have been selected to partake in this survey, the survey is run on a voluntary basis and those households selected may opt out. The survey is running over the next 8-10 weeks. They will then receive a house visit from an Amárach representative who will advise on how to complete the travel diary and make arrangements to collect the information, some days later.

NTA spokesperson Mr. Colleary concluded with “We’ll publish the results of this survey later this year and we want to thank all the Kilkenny householders who will participate in this important work. Generating data on transport use is essential to the NTA’s role in the strategic planning of transport and in the development of an integrated, accessible public transport network.”