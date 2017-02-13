Glenmore woman wins big on Winning Streak

24-year-old Ruth Jones from Glenmore can thank her father for her big win last Saturday 11, as he bought, sealed and stamped her winning ticket.

Ruth who lives with her parents Ann and Eamonn is the youngest of six, with four brothers and one sister. Ruth is currently working as a care assistant in Brothers of Charity in Kilmacow after graduating from Waterford Institue of Technology where she met her partner Mark. Ruth plays camogie for Glenmore who won the intermediate camogie club championship just last year.

Ruth’s brother Eamonn traveled from the UK to support her in the audience of Winning Streak last weekend. Her mother, Ann, brother, Peter, sister, Maria and Maria’s two children, Olivia and Jack were also there along with her partner, Mark and his parents, Dawn and Tony.

Ruth plans on returning to America, with her €22,000 in winnings, after going on a J1 trip to New York during college.