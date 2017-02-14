Deplorable dresses banned from Kilkenny teenage ball

Due to the “deplorable dresses” at the last teenage ball (disco) in Kilkenny city, the organisers have been forced to fully enforce a knee length dress with no plunging neckline dress code for the upcoming mid-term ball.

There was shock and dismay at the dresses wore by 15 year olds at the last ball held at Pegasus on John Street, Kilkenny.

The balls which are very well organised and marshaledby “Fusion Ball” attract up to 800 or so 15 year olds.

The next one will be held on Thursday, February 23.

Highly regarded Kilkenny actress Niamh Moroney responded to the furore by posting this comment on the Fusion Ball Facebook page: “Respect young women, stop body shaming them. work with young people to change their attitudes towards sex and intoxication instead of banning natural features of women's bodies outright. shame on ye!”

The organisers of the Fusion Ball say a dress-code has always been in place, since their first ever ball back in 2005.

“We put up a reminder of this before every ball and we also have it on the back of all tickets.

The Dress-code is as follows: Boys Wear: Shirt and Tie, Slacks and Shoes

Girls Wear: A Dress and Shoes. Shoes can be sandals, heels or flat pumps. Dress can be knee length or just above the knee