Scale of last week's illegal dumping 'not experienced in years' in Kilkenny City

An investigation remains ongoing into the spate of illicit dumping and fly-tipping that occurred in Kilkenny City last week, the likes of which the council says has not been seen in years.

A member of the council’s enforcement team spent all day Friday investigating a number of illegal dumping sites here. The material was removed to a quarantine area and searched.

Environmental awareness officer with Kilkenny County Council Bernadette Moloney has said that a number of litter fines will be issued on foot of the investigation.

“Regretfully, a number of the areas cleared last week are known litter black spots and are regularly investigated, but the scale that was witnessed last week has not been experienced in many years,” said Ms Moloney.

“The council retained a laneway refuse service for householders to ensure that households retained a convenient way to deal with their waste and other private companies continue their waste and recycling bag service throughout the city, so there is no reason for this indiscriminate dumping other than blatant disregard for our beautiful city. As the investigation advances, Kilkenny County Council will issue further updates.”

Anyone who may have information to assist the council with their investigation, please ring the litter line on 1800-200-156.