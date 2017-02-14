No show by Coveney

Protest shelved after Coveney pulls out of Kilkenny FG meeting on landgrab

Was Coveney put off by prospect of protestors

Sean Keane

Sean Keane

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

The part of Kilkenny which it has been recommended be given to Waterford.

A number of protestors who had planned to confront Minister Simon Coveney at the Club House Hotel, Kilkenny tonight over the proposed Waterford landgrab have been left disappointed.

 

Earlier this evening, he informed Fine Gael councillors who were to quiz him on the recommendations of the Waterford Boundary Committee that he was busy in Dail Eireann. 

 

There is unprecedented resentment in Kilkenny over the report which recommends giving 5,500 people and over 3,000 acres to Waterford