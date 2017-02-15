Le Crunch Apple of my Eye now open to Kilkenny contestants

The call has been put out to musicians in Kilkenny as the Le Crunch Apple of My Eye Contest returns for its fourth year.

In the search for Ireland’s greatest cover version, super healthy apple brand Le Crunch from France have teamed up with JOE.ie to find Ireland’s next undiscovered musical talent.

Kilkenny singer Jordan Butler made the final five in the 2014 competition following hundreds of entries from across the country and walked away with a share of the prize fund.

Over the last few years, thousands of aspiring musicians and singers all over Ireland have entered the competition with fantastic interpretations of well-known songs.

“We’ve been thrilled with the quality and amount of entries that the competition has received in previous years and it has been a privilege to help discover such new and exciting talent. We’re once again looking forward to hearing another superb batch of songs,” Says Sandrine Gaborieau, Marketing Director of Le Crunch from France.

This year's panel of music industry judges are Niamh Farrell (HamsandwicH), Paddy McKenna (RTE and JOE) and Peter Dunne (Bare in the Woods Festival Director), who will select the top ten tunes to go through to a National Semi-Final, open to public vote for short listing down to a final five.

The shortlisted five contestants will perform at The Final, which will take place at Dublin's iconic music venue, Whelans in front of a packed live audience on Thursday March 23rd for their chance to walk away with the prize money and a guaranteed slot at the Bare in the Woods Festival 2017.

Musicians are asked to record their favourite cover version (on video or MP3) and to enter the competition through JOE.ie.

For more information www.ouitolecrunch.com. Deadline for entries is Friday, February 20, 2017.