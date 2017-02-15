Cigarettes and clothes taken in Bagenalstown smash 'n' grab thefts

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to two smash ‘n’ grab style thefts from shops in Bagenalstown this week, which may possibly be connected.

Shortly before 1am this morning (Wednesday), a man wearing a cream-coloured hooded jumper threw a rock through the glass of a shop. CCTV shows that he entered the premises and helped himself to around 50 boxes of cigarettes, before making good his escape.

In a separate incident also in Bagenalstown, around 1.30am-2am on Tuesday night, somebody broke the window glass of another shop. The individual left having taken some items of clothing.

Anyone with any information on either incident should contact gardai in Bagenalstown on 059-9721212, Garda Confidential on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.