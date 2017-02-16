Cancer is leading cause of death and illness in Kilkenny

Cancer remains the main cause of death and illness in Kilkenny, according to Irish Life.

Irish Life has published its annual claims report for its retail business confirming that it paid out €2 million to customers and their families in County Kilkenny who were affected by illness and death during 2016. In 2016, the average age of Life Insurance claims in Kilkenny was 65 years, while the average age of those with Specified Illness claims was 54 years.

The results of the claims book shows that Irish Life paid €1.4 million for 28 Life Insurance claims in County Kilkenny and a further €583,000 for 13 Specified Illness claims. Cancer was once again the main cause of both Life Insurance and Specified Illness claims in Kildare, followed heart-related conditions as the second biggest cause of claims.

Martin Duffy, Head of Underwriting & Protection Claims, Irish Life Retail, is worried over how young, many of the claimants are both in Kilkenny and around the country based on the analysis of the data. He commented "“None of us can predict the future, however, our 2016 report highlights how important it is that the people of Kilkenny protect themselves against any financial difficulties caused by unexpected illness or death. This is shown by the fact that accidents were the second biggest cause of life insurance claims for people under 40 years, while nearly 40% of our Specified Illness claims were for people under 50 years, which are startling figures.”

The analysis of all the data, however, produced some worrying results and figures

Overall, the number of people dying from cancer in Ireland is continuing to rise, as the claims data showed that over half of women (51%) and 41% of men died from cancer, up from 48% and 39% respectively in 2015.

In relation to Specified Illness claims, understandably men and women claimed for different cancer-related illnesses; Breast cancer was the main cancer for women, followed by lung cancer and colorectal cancer, while for men; prostate cancer was the main cancer, followed by colorectal and kidney cancers. Men made up 85% of Specified Illness claims for heart-related conditions, highlighting another very significant gender difference.