Johnswell, Kilkenny shocked by sudden death of Teasie Roche

The village and community of Johnswell, Kilkenny has been saddened and shocked by the sudden death of Mrs Teasie Roche.

Speaking on Facebook, her friend and the village publican, Ann Brennan said Teasie was a larger than life character who put a smile on the face of everyone she encountered.

“It is difficult to think of words to describe how caring and loving Teasie was. I know it's often said but we can safely say that Teasie's presence and kindness will result in loss to the lives of everyone that she has met,” Ann said.

Originally from Assumption place in the city, Teasie was in her mid fifties.

Reposing at her home in Johnswell from 4pm on Friday while rosary will that evening at 8pm. The funeral mass will take place Saturday morning at 10 30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny.