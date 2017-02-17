Insect eating exhibit at National Craft Gallery Kilkenny could bug you

Fancy chewing on a grasshopper pie? Would you tuck into a meal worm pasta?

A new food perspective and online resource that encouraging you to learn about and explore insects as a new and exciting food source is part of a hugely exciting and jaw dropping exhibition at the National Craft Gallery opposite Kilkenny Castle in the Castle Courtyard.

The Global Irish Design Challenge exhibition launched on Friday features over 50 Irish design projects, each piece created with the potential to revolutionise the way we live.

One stands out, éntomo. The stand highlights its online resource which provides you with information about entomophagy, tasty tips for cooking with insects, events and insights from around the world with tyhe intention of creating a novel lifestyle that is sustainable and nutritious.

Connect with éntomo

Entomophagy is the term used to describe eating insects. Eating bugs is not a modern phenomenon, entomophagy has been part of many world cultures for thousands of years and today in Thailand, South America, and China, bugs are considered a great delicacy.

However in Ireland there is a real problem getting people to connect with what many feel is the future of food globally.

Why éntomo?

éntomo attempts to stimulate and promote change in sustainability: éntomo wants to tackle some of the 'wicked problems' that western urban-centric societies face every day such as global warming and depleting land resources used for agricultural farming.

“Through éntomo, we have found a way to marry our deep love for all things tasty and nutritious with society's need for an alternative food source to feed future generations.

“éntomo is an ongoing design research and development project and they are really looking for feedback and they have a huge online presence so go and google them and observe their fascinating website for yourself.

Livestock

Currently, livestock occupy 70 percent of all farmland across the world.

In contrast to this, mealworms only require 10 percent of the land used for the production of beef, 30 percent of the land used to produce pork, 40 percent of the land needed for chickens yet they can provide us with similar amounts of protein.