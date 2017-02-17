Kilkenny's Laura Fennelly scoops top graduate award

A Kilkenny woman has just been named Graduate of the Year by the CEIA – Cork’s Technology Network – in recognition of her graduating with the highest marks from University College Cork’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering in 2016.

Laura Fennelly will be officially presented with the annual award at the 32nd annual general meeting held in the Maryborough Hotel, Cork. The CEIA was founded in 1984 and represents high tech companies in the Cork region providing a platform for member companies within IT, electronic and engineering sectors.

“I am delighted to present Laura with this award on behalf of the CEIA," said Chairman of the CEIA and Vice President of Operations & Plant Manager at Sanmina, Sean Moran.

"Every year the CEIA acknowledges the hard work and dedication of students in UCC’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering – Laura graduated from university with 1st class Honours and now her name will be added to a long list of exceptional students who have all gone on to achieve incredible things in the STEM sector.”

Speakers at the AGM will include Vice President of Intel’s Technology & Manufacturing Group and General Manager of Intel Ireland, Eamonn Sinnott – who leads one of the largest and most technologically advanced manufacturing facilities in Ireland. Attendees will also hear from Frank Holt who is responsible for bringing recruitment specialist, Specialisterne to Ireland.

The CEIA not only provides on-going learning and transfer of knowledge for ICT professionals and engineers but also for students with an interest in working in ICT, Science and Engineering through their education and schools programme. STEM Programmes run by the CEIA, with support from Science Foundation Ireland and its industry members include the SySTEM App development programme, the transition year work experience programme, ‘HighTechElec’, free maths tutorials for Leaving Cert Higher Level and the CEIA-ESERO Ireland CanSat Competition.