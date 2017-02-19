Don't pave paradise - plea to keep grassy path along Barrow in Kilkenny, Kildare, Carlow

Almost 600 people crammed into Duiske Hall, Graignamanagh this evening to voice their opposition to Waterways Ireland plan to put a gravel cycle on the 114 kilometres along the River Barrow through Kikdare, Carlow and Kilkenny.

Cliondha O'Connell pleaded with Waterways Ireland not to pave paradise.

The meeting heard that 177,639 tonnes of spoil will be removed to accommodate the path which locals seem not to want.

And maintenance of the path over 50 years will cost over E37 million. No one knows who will find the project and look after it. Out of the huge crowd, only one person raised their hand in favour of the hard surface route. Full report in Wednesday's paper.