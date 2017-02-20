Gardai make arrest in relation to alleged assault on teen in Kilkenny
Alleged incident took place on Saturday evening on High Street
Gardai in Kilkenny have made an arrest in relation to the alleged assault of a teenage girl in the city over the weekend.
A video has been circulated on social media allegedly showing the incident, which took place on Saturday evening on High Street.
Gardai say they are treating the matter very seriously. Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident can contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.
