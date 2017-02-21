Special Gowran couple celebrate 5 year wedding anniversary

Love was in the air at The National Reptile Zoo this Valentine’s Day as they hosted a romantic ‘Date Night’ picnic, to celebrate the 5th wedding anniversary of a pair of Yellow Foot Tortoises.

The resident romantic couple, Michael (45) and Michelle (50) have been together for many years and were officially wed in a romantic ceremony in The National Reptile Zoo on Valentine’s Day 2012. Couples who attended the 5th-anniversary celebrations were given the exclusive opportunity to feed Michael and Michelle with rose petals during their date night at The National Reptile Zoo.



Yellow Foot Tortoise can live for up to 100 years and as this loved up couple look forward to a long and happy future together, the staff at the National Reptile Zoo are hoping Michelle will lay some eggs in time for Easter!