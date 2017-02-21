Vicious assault at St Mary's Lane in the heart of Kilkenny city

Gardaí are investigating a violent assault in the city centre on Saturday night.

A man and a woman were injured and attended St Luke's Hospital following a vicious attack.

A number of people are believed to be involved in the altercation. The incident took place at approximately 11.30pm at St Mary's Lane.

Emergency services attended the scene.

A large number of people were in the vicinity at the time and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and contact them in confidence on (056) 777 22 22.

The injuries sustained in the assault are not believed to be life-threatening.