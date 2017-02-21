IMRO awards
Tradfest and Watergate win prestigious awards for Kilkenny
Malcolm Noonan, chairman of Tradfest; Joe Reidy, chairman Watergate, Marian Flannery, CEO Tradfest
Kilkenny scooped two awards at the national IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year awards in Dublin tonight.
Tradfest, backboned by Marion Flannery won national Best Small Music Festival. It is held during St Patrick's weekend.
The Watergate with Ger Cody at the helm won Best Live Music Venue in Leinster, outside Dublin.
