It's a coup... Pigeons taking over Kilkenny

Pigeons are creating a bit of a headache for businesses in Kilkenny City centre, leaving a mess that's costing serious money to clean up.

In recent weeks, a number of local businesses have complained of the sheer number of pigeons suddenly residing in their premises. The issue was raised by Cllr Michael McCarthy at Monday's meeting of Kilkenny County Council.

Cllr McCarthy said it had become a problem since the demolition of a number of buildings on the St Francis Abbey brewery site.

“The amount of pigeon droppings, numbering in the thousands, is the main source of concern from an environmental and health view point,” he said.

“The cost that incurs from cleaning is enormous.”