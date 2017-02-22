Apology to Tina Cahill of Ballyvara, Graignamanagh

The Kilkenny People would like to apologise unreservedly for an article published today (22/02/17) which mistakenly identified a Tina Cahill of Ballyvara, Graignamanagh as being charged with the murder of her fiance.

It was a case of mistaken identity. The article should have referred to Tina Cahill from New Ross, County Wexford.

Ms Cahill of Ballyvara, Graignamanagh had nothing to do with the matter.

The Kilkenny People is happy to correct the record on this matter.