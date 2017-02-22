Generations of past pupils to return to St Kierans'College

Hundreds of past pupils will descend on St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny for a major event this Summer.

The event, which is being planned by the newly formed St Kieran’s College Alumni Association, will be a two-day event culminating in a Gala Dinner in the grounds of the College.

The aim of the newly formed Alumni Association is to enable Kieran’s men to connect with each other, not only here in Kilkenny but where ever they find themselves throughout the world, and to connect with the College again.

“Having received our education and formation in St Kieran’s, our pupils went on to contribute many great things to their families, communities and places of work”, said College President Rev. Dr Dermot Ryan. He continued “the friendships made there and the lessons learned stand us well even today, and through the Alumni, we can reconnect to each other once more”.

The major two-day event on June 30/July 1 is aimed at enabling all past pupils to come together to celebrate all that is unique and special about St Kieran’s College and those associated with it.

The event begins with a Golf Classic at Gowran Golf Club on Friday, June 30 where 50 teams will participate with at least one team from each year taking part. Individuals can book through either 056 7721086 or email pastpupils@stkieranscollege.ie

The events on Saturday, July 1 will include an open day at the College from 1pm to 6pm with guided tours and an opportunity for past pupils to meet with former classmates in an informal setting. A highlight of the afternoon will be the official naming of the senior hurling pitch ‘Fr Tommy Maher Park’ at 3pm.

The weekend will culminate with a Gala Dinner in the College Gymnasium for over 350 past pupils on Saturday night. In an effort to have as many years as possible represented, numbers from each year will be limited. Further information on the Gala Dinner will be announced shortly on the College website.

“This weekend promises to be an exciting occasion and we’re looking forward to seeing generations of past pupils, who love the Black and White of St Kieran’s, being welcomed back to their home”, said Alumni Chairperson Alan Buckley.

Full details of weekend events are available on www.stkieranscollege.ie or from any of the Alumni Committee members: Alan Buckley (Chairperson), Diarmuid Healy, Eddie Keher, Billy Fitzpatrick, Cathal FitzGerald, Peter Barry, William Maher, Shane Doyle, Dermot Ryan, Pat Gannon.