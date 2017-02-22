Keys of Medieval Mile Museum presented to Kilkenny Civic Trust

Kilkenny’s newest attraction, the wonderful Medieval Mile Museum, is already charming those who have managed to see it during the pre-opening phase, and the good news is that there are two open days scheduled for February 28 and March 4, with free admission on both days.

The final flourishes are being put in place by the dedicated management team from Kilkenny Civic Trust, as the big reveal is planned for 28th February next.

Kilkenny County Council, as project manager, has carried out an authentic, faithful and exciting restoration programme over the past eighteen months. And now it is time for the Council to formally hand over the keys to Kilkenny Civic Trust, with a ceremony at the Museum on Monday 20th February, having formalised an operational lease with the Trust.

Cllr. Matt Doran, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, performed a symbolic “key” presentation to Ciaran Conroy, C.E. O. of Kilkenny Civic Trust, after the Council meeting earlier on Monday afternoon.

Cllr. Doran referred to the decisions made by both current and previous Local Authority members saying “elected members made far sighted decisions, and backed up those decisions with action and funding, and I am pleased that Kilkenny Civic Trust will now bring the Museum to a new audience”.

The level of cooperation and coordination between Council and Civic Trust has meant that the handover of the Museum has been virtually seamless, and Council Chief Executive Colette Byrne says “We will continue the fruitful engagement and ensure that Kilkenny sets the standard for heritage tourism. The Medieval Mile Museum demonstrates once again that Kilkenny County Council values our heritage and history”.