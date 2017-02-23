Still time to vote for Kilkenny students' Junk Kouture designs

There is still time to vote for theJunk Kouture projects of students from three local schools, who are heading to Limerick next month for the competition’s southern regional finals.

Voting is open online until midnight tomorrow (Friday), accounting for up to 10% of the final judging. Visit the schools’ Facebook pages or the Junk Kouture/ BOI Students page.

The regional final event, on March 10, will see the students go head to head against dozens of teams from other schools in front of a pack theatre, vying for catwalk supremacy. The Junk Kouture competition sees students challenged to create a wearable fashion design made from reworked rubbish or other used materials beyond their intended purpose.

For the first time, a team from Kilkenny City Vocational School is in the regional final. Sharon McGorrian, Martha Barbera, and Leah Maher have created 'Hair — dress her'.

Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny has two teams going to Limerick. 'Sugar Fix' is model Rosin Banville, along with Lauren Delaney and Ella Dowling, while the other team, 'In-dust-trees', is made up of model Clodagh Henderson with Kayleigh Soden and Sarah Cody.

Grennan College in Thomastown also has a team in the regional finals, comprising Transition Year students, Molly Kelly, Mary Dreelan and Eimear Fitzpatrick.

The students must choreograph a performance to showcase their outfit on the catwalk in one of five regional semi-finals held in theatres across the country. The chosen model has 60 seconds to impress the judging panel on the catwalk and if successful he/ she will be one of the 20 designs progressing to the grand final in April, held in the 3Arena Dublin.

There is still time to vote for any of the local schools' entries before midnight on Friday. Visit www.facebook.com/BOIstudents.