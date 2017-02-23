Taxback in Kilkenny is one of the top places to work

For the second year running, Taxback in Kilkenny has been announced as one of the top places to work in the country.

This prestigious accolade was presented at the Great Place to Work Awards in the Clayton Hotel in Dublin last night.

Speaking about the award, Group HR Director, Stephen Hickey said: "We are delighted to have retained this recognition for another year thanks to the Great Place to Work Team and the increased work from all involved throughout the process. While our new Health & Wellbeing Program, new Employee Recognition Program and increased CSR efforts all added to our internal atmosphere, it is the staff who really provide that special ingredient to make this a truly Great Place To Work!"

“While The Taxback Group grows, adapts to the market, and brings on new staff, we are delighted that one thing remains constant - our terrific internal culture,” he added.